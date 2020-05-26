Scorching temperatures expected in San Diego County deserts this week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Temperatures will soar well into the triple digits in the San Diego County deserts Tuesday and the blazing conditions are not expected to let up until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Building high pressure over Southern California will keep temperatures warm throughout the county until Friday, with Wednesday and Thursday expected to be the hottest days of the week in desert areas, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from noon Tuesday through 7 p.m. Friday in the deserts.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 77 degrees near the coast, 83 inland, 86 in the western valleys, 91 near the foothills, 92 in the mountains and 109 in the deserts.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low- to mid-70s through Friday in the deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those without access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat.

The mercury in the deserts could reach 112 on Wednesday and 111 on Thursday, forecasters said. Highs in the western valleys will remain in the low- to mid-80s through Thursday.