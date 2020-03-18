Scott Kaplan: NFL may delay approving free agent deals, more athletes test positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports talk radio host and NFL sideline reporter Scott Kaplan joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest developments in sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL is considering delaying the approval of free agent deals that have been made over the past two days because of a lack of signed contracts.

A person familiar with the discussions tells The Associated Press that due to free agents not being able to travel and actually sign agreements, the deals might not be confirmed by teams today when the NFL’s business season begins. The league has banned travel for players and team personnel as a safeguard against the new coronavirus, and has advised clubs that physical exams can only be taken locally by free agents who reach deals.

There has been a flurry of activity in free agency, including reported deals that would send several star NFL quarterbacks to new teams. Tom Brady could be headed to Tampa Bay after announcing that his career with the New England Patriots is over. Longtime Chargers star Philip Rivers is said to have agreed to a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, and there’s word that the Carolina Panthers are replacing quarterback Cam Newton with Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater. Meanwhile, the Saints are said to be keeping their record-setting quarterback, giving Drew Brees a two-year, $50 million contract.

An unidentified NHL player has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation. Ottawa is notifying those who came in contact with the player and have told other members of the team to monitor their health and seek advice from the medical staff.

That news followed word Tuesday that four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA. The Nets did not name the players, but Durant told The Athletic he was one of them.

The Nets announced that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

In other news related to the virus outbreak:

— Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and pop star wife Ciara have announced they are donating 1 million meals through Seattle’s Food Lifeline to help provide meals for those in need during the coronavirus outbreak in the region. According to Food Lifeline’s website, the organization provides the equivalent of 134,000 meals daily and had 58 million pounds of food sourced last year.

— Olympic athletes can still expect a knock on the door from anti-doping organizations even though they are dialling back on testing because of the coronavirus outbreak. The International Olympic Committee has said it remains “fully committed” to opening the Tokyo Games on July 24 so testers are still visiting some athletes at a time when many people are trying to avoid social contact. Agencies in the United States and Germany have limited programs with a focus on Olympic sports. Britain and Austria’s agencies have also announced significant reductions.