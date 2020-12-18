Scott Kaplan on chances of Chargers returning to San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Justin Herbert’s brilliant rookie season is now a record-setting campaign.

Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

“It was pretty crazy,” said Herbert, who set an NFL rookie record with his seventh 300-yard game and has 27 passing scores on the year, tying Baker Mayfield (2018) for the most by a rookie in NFL history. “I kind of waited to see the replay and guys didn’t really know what had happened. So I got up and started shaking hands and kind of saw the game was over.

The Chargers (5-9) snapped a nine-game losing streak against their AFC West counterparts and snapped a three-game skid against the Raiders. Las Vegas (7-7) lost quarterback Derek Carr to a left groin injury in the first quarter. It has lost four of five, all but killing its playoff chances.

Sportstalk Radio Host, Scott Kaplan, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Chargers’ win and the chances of ever getting the Chargers back in San Diego.