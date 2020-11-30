Scott Kaplan Sports Update and 49ers to play in Arizona





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports talk radio host and NFL sideline reporter Scott Kaplan joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in sports.

The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary new home. The 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The team says it will have information on practice arrangements later. Santa Clara County, California, announced new rules that include a three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports starting Monday.