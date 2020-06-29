Scott Kaplan: Which sports league will be most affected by the coronavirus pandemic?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The deals are done. The NBA is coming back. The season will resume on July 30 at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida.

Major League Baseball has issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic following months of acrimony.

NFL is still months away from the start of the season but COVID-19 restrictions will likely impact their season too.

KUSI Sports Contributor, Scott Kaplan, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss which league will be most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

We will discuss this issue @kusinews at 8:20 am. https://t.co/emIztsGBBo — Scott Kaplan (@ScottKaplan) June 29, 2020