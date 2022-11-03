Scott Peters fights for state infrastructure funding, affordable housing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scott Peters, candidate for California’s 50th Congressional District, recently called out his opponent, Corey Gustafson, for apparently standing in violation of three federal statutes on campaign ethics and transparency.

Meanwhile, Peters continues to push for infrastructure funding, affordable housing, Veterans benefits, and inflation reduction.

Peters joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his policies, and the policies of the Democratic Party in Washington, and how he plans to move forward after Midterms. industry.