Scott Sherman: “Housing as a human right” agenda will increase cost of living

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Leadership plans to declare housing a human right on Jan. 24. This “declaration” will hold no legal teeth, but could give local leaders the backing needed to move forward with further housing regulations such as rent-caps and eviction protection.

Former City Councilmember Scott Sherman joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to explain the truth behind the cost of building housing. A large percentage of the cost of building new housing in San Diego is due to government mandated fees, taxes, and red tape. As city leaders call for more affordable and tax-subsidized housing in San Diego, they seem to ignore the true reasons behind the housing shortage.