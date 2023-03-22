Scott Sherman: Motel 6 molestation happened because of “lack of accountability and oversight”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the weekend, an underage girl was allegedly molested by two homeless sex offenders in a Motel 6 in El Cajon.

The homeless men were staying in the taxpayer funded room, as part of a controversial San Diego County homeless program.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has voiced his opposition to the program since its inception, as the county has mainly used motels in his city for the shelters.

As a result of the homeless living in these taxpayer funded places, criminal activity has spiked, and nearby residents and business owners are worried for their safety.

This alleged molestation is one of the most tragic and disturbing acts that has been reported, but our Democrat leadership has been silent, but Republicans have been expressing their outrage.

San Diego GOP spokesperson, Scott Sherman, says incidents like this are happening because of a “lack of accountability and oversight.”

Sherman joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the horrible act and what can be done in the future to prevent this from happening again.

RELATED STORY: El Cajon holds City Council meeting regarding minor molested by homeless

San Diego GOP spokesperson Scott Sherman tells people to "pay attention to who they vote for," after a 16-year-old girl was molested by two homeless sex offenders in a taxpayer funded motel room. Full Interview: https://t.co/Ni72hKZBU8 pic.twitter.com/QsraRWkJzj — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 22, 2023