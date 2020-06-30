Scott Sherman responds to new COVID-19 restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilman Sherman Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts on the police reform plan considered by the San Diego City Council, recent coronavirus restrictions and extending the rent moratorium in San Diego.

The San Diego City Council will meet. Agenda includes consideration of spending $15.1 million in CARES Act federal funding through the San Diego Housing Authority to establish a COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program in San Diego.

He represents the neighborhoods of Allied Gardens, Linda Vista, Mission Valley, Serra Mesa, Tierrasanta, San Carlos, Del Cerro, Grantville, and MCAS Miramar.