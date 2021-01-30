Scott Silverman: Reducing the stigma of addiction

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Your Crisis Coach, Scott Silverman, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss reducing the stigma of addiction.

1. Reducing the Stigma and making it easier for those who suffer from addiction to access Treatment.

2. I Need Help, 3 of the hardest words to say out loud.

3. There Is Hope and Help for you and Your family.

4. Everyone deserves the right to Access Treatment

5. Addiction is Treatable.Addiction is a Disease not a moral Failing.