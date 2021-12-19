Scott Silverman’s tips for staying clean and sober during the holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the holidays hurtling towards us, Your Crisis Coach Scott Silverman divulged in some helpful tips on staying clean and sober during the holidays with KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego.”

Silverman encourages sober folks to make a (recovery) plan, and be honest with your friends family that you are in recovery, go to meetings virtually if necessary, talk to others about your situation, and practice self care.

When you are honest, you’ll be surprised how understanding others turn out to be.

Be aware of fentanyl, which is now commonplace in counterfeit medication, leading to overdose deaths all over the country.

Call Silverman anytime if you need help at (619) 993-2738.