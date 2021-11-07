SCOTUS hears arguments for New York gun law case

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments on a significant Second Amendment case.

The case involves a New York law that requires a resident to prove they face a “special or unique danger to their life” in order to get a license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver outside of their homes.

The case was brought forward by an affiliate of the National Rifle Association.

It argues the law makes it almost impossible for an ordinary citizen to obtain a license because the standard is so broad and left to the discretion of the licensing officer.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of New York.

Five other states — including California — have had similar regulations.

Michael Schwartz, Executive Director, of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the details of the case.