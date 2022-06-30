SCOTUS rules against EPA on Climate Change, and allows for end of Remain in Mexico policy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Supreme Court has ruled on two more cases ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In a blow to Climate Change fighters, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that “the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.”

The other ruling allows for the end of the Trump-era immigration policy known as “Remain in Mexico,” giving President Biden a victory.

In a 5-4 ruling, the SCOTUS ruled that immigration law gives the federal government the discretion to end the program, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols. The case will go back down to lower courts for additional proceedings around his latest attempt to end the program. A hold on Biden’s bid to end the program remains in place, but Thursday’s ruling suggested that that order should be lifted shortly.

KUSI Contributor and legal analyst Dan Eaton broke down the rulings on Good Morning San Diego.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has already issued a reaction video to the Supreme Court’s ruling against the EPA. Newsom promised to “quadruple down” on climate change and spend $54 Billion of taxpayer dollars to continue fighting it.

This Supreme Court is hell bent on turning back the clock and ignoring reality. Now, they have kneecapped the federal government’s ability to tackle climate change. Today, I’m signing a $54 BILLION climate-fighting plan. CA will keep leading the way. pic.twitter.com/QhJfA2DofE — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 30, 2022