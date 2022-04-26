SCOTUS will take case of high school football coach suspended for praying on football field

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Supreme Court will be taking up a case involving prayer in public schools.

The case involves former high school coach Joseph Kennedy who lost his job after praying with his team on the field back in 2015.

His case has caused a lot of controversy at Bremerton High School in Washington state.

The Justices will weigh the Constitution’s guarantee of religious liberty with the separation of church and state.

Sixty years ago, the high court ruled that government cannot organize and promote prayer in public schools.

Coach Kennedy had offered prayers on the field for years before an opposing coach pointed it out to the school district.

Political Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how that unknown high school football coach landed himself in the center of a Supreme Court religious liberty case.