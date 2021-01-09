Scouts gearing up for Girl Scout Cookie season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Girl Scout cookie season is upon us. The Girl Scouts are adapting to make the fundraiser safe and successful.

Lourdes Gonzalez and her daughter Ximena from Troop 6113 joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Girl Scout Cookies.

This year’s cookie lineup includes traditional favorites Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, Samoas, Lemon-Ups, S’mores and Gluten-Free Toffee-tastic.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Girl Scouts will begin taking pre-orders from their friends and families via the Digital Cookie online platform. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, cookies will be widely available online for the public.

For more information on the Girl Scouts cookie program, visit sdgirlscouts.org/cookies.