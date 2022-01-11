SCPA lockdown lifted after reports of possibly armed man near school

This is a developing news story. KUSI will continue to update viewers as the information comes.

BAY TERRACES (KUSI) – Police responded to reports of a man firing what is believed to be a BB or airsoft gun near the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts Monday afternoon, prompting the school to enter lockdown for approximately an hour.

Before 5:30 p.m., students were dismissed and picked up by parents, according to law enforcement.

Around 3 p.m., police received reports that a man was walking back and forth on a balcony that faced the school with what appeared to be an airsoft or BB gun.

Officers from not only SDPD but also from the San Diego Unified School District searched the neighborhood for the suspect, surrounded a nearby house, and took individuals into custody, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It is not yet clear if one of them is a suspect, and they did not locate any firearms related to the incident, SDPD officials said.

No injuries have been reported, said SDPD officials.

The school is located at 2425 Dusk Dr. and educates students in grades 6-12 interested in the arts.