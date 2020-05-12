Scripps Health begins using plexiglass booths to deliver coronavirus tests





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scripps Health is continually looking for ways to keep its health care providers protected.

Following an idea seen in Europe and Boston, Scripps has began using an extra layer of protection for those providing help on the front lines. Scripps is now using plexiglass booths to deliver coronavirus tests, and to date more than 1,000 tests have been collected using the new method. It’s still being used in a trial phase to gather feedback, but it seems to be especially effective in a mass testing setting.

The biomedical department at Scripps Health designed and manufactured the testing booth, and it was first deployed on a trial basis starting in mid-April (first in the ER triage tents at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, and then at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas).

In late April, the booth was used in the patient triage area in front of the emergency department at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista. It was used in early May for test collection for Scripps employees in a different location on the Chula Vista campus. The booth was also used last at Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Scripps Green Hospital.

The booth does not eliminate PPE requirements – staff should continue to follow Scripps’ PPE guidelines for swabbing patients, which include wearing surgical mask ,gown and gloves. But the booth does not require use of a face shield, and masks and gowns don’t need to be changed as frequently with the booth, so it can help preserve PPE.

Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, MBA Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Excellence and Experience Scripps Health discusses the new method of giving coronavirus tests over the phone on KUSI News.

Examples of the booths in use can be seen below.