Scripps Health hospital CEO prepares for surge in COVID-19 intensive care patients





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in San Diego County, the curve was flattened, but is now spiking again.

Wednesday, San Diego County had its largest single-day increase in hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. As a result, health systems are bracing for a sharp spike in hospital cases over the next few weeks.

KUSI’s Sasha Foo spoke with Scripps Health hospital CEO, Chris Van Gorder, about the potential spike.

Van Gorder told Foo they are already seeing an influx of patients, but they are concerned about having enough PPE to support the state’s prediction of a surge of patients infected with coronavirus.

Van Gorder said as of yesterday, “Scripps La Jolla’s intensive care units were 95% full.” Continuing, “if we do not add staff, and add some capacity internally, we will probably max out all of our ICU capacity in the next couple weeks.”

To clarify, the ICU beds are at 95% capacity, but 39% of the ICU beds are filled with COVID patients.