Scripps Health La Jolla introduces three new initiatives to fight the spread of COVID-19

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Health care systems around the County of San Diego are gearing up to diagnose and treat people with COVID-19.

Friday, Scripps Health launched three new operations related to the outbreak. In house testing, dedicated call center, and drive-thru testing are all ready for use in case the coronavirus pandemic grows.

KUSI’s Sasha Foo was live at Scripps Health in La Jolla with the details.

nurse call center and drive-up test centers in response to #coronavirus.⁦@KUSINews⁩ pic.twitter.com/bqHQY1AyjF — Sasha Foo KUSI (@SashaFooKUSI) March 13, 2020