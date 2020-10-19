Scripps Health opens 85,000-square-foot Medical Center Jefferson in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Scripps Health announced Monday it has opened Scripps Medical Center Jefferson in Oceanside, giving the nonprofit health care system its largest North County outpatient operation.

Located at 2205 Vista Way near state Route 78, the 85,915-square-foot, three-story site was built to offer a range of outpatient services including primary care, cardiology, neurology, obstetrics/gynecology, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics and pediatrics, along with imaging, outpatient surgery, urgent care and same-day walk-in care.

“We are excited to open this comprehensive outpatient medical center, which offers a new option to people living in communities throughout the North County region to access high-quality outpatient care in an easily accessible and convenient location,” said Dr. Richard Walker, president and CEO of Scripps Clinic.

The medical center has 93 exam rooms, 12 procedure rooms, 12 cancer treatment bays, four operating rooms and two gastroenterology suites.

Visiting patients can check in on their own using 13 electronic kiosk stations spread throughout the center’s three floors. Curbside arrival services also are available, allowing patients to wait in their vehicle until the care team is ready for them to enter the building.

“Scripps Medical Center was designed with our patients in mind to be a premier health care home, providing an incredibly wide range of medical services close to where people live and work,” said Dr. Kevin Hirsch, president and CEO of Scripps Coastal Medical Center. “Extended hours and a mix of in-person and virtual visit options ensure that the right care is available when patients need it.”

Medical staffing will include 48 physicians from Scripps Clinic and Scripps Coastal, representing 40 different specialties.

Scripps Medical Center Jefferson cost $85 million to build, equip and furnish, and it was funded with operating cash flow. The building was designed by San Diego architectural firm Hanna Gabriel Wells, and construction was overseen by general contractor McCarthy.

Center hours run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Limited weekend services are available between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Scripps HealthExpress is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Urgent care is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Virtual care options also are available seven days a week at MyScripps.org.

Founded in 1924 by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated health care system based in San Diego.