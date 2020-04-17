Scripps Health sees decrease in non-COVID-19 related emergency room visits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ever since community transmission of COVID-19 began in San Diego County last month, another concerning trend has quietly taken shape – fewer patients with serious and sometimes life-threating conditions are coming to hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers for needed care.

Scripps Health has seen non-COVID-19 related patient visits to its ERs and urgent care centers drop by approximately 40% compared to levels earlier this year before the pandemic – and doctors are worried.

MBA Scripps Health chief medical officer, clinical excellence and experience, Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, spoke with KUSI News on the phone to explain why this may be the case.