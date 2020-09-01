Scripps launches region’s first centralized organ recovery center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There is tremendous need for more donated organs in the United States, more than 100,000 people are currently on the waiting list for a life-saving organ transplant, and nationally on average, 20 people die each day waiting for a transplant.

Scripps Health has launched a centralized organ recovery center for deceased donors, marking the first time this highly-focused, specialized approach has been deployed in San Diego County.

The goal of the new center at Scripps Green Hospital is to increase the number of viable organs available for patients who need life-saving transplants.

Dr. Christopher Marsh, a Scripps Clinic physician who serves as division chief of the Scripps Center for Organ Transplantation at Scripps Green Hospital, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the new system works and its potential to save lives.