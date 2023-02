Scripps Oceanography launches series of climate experiments

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scientists at Scripps Institution of Oceanography are launching a new series of experiments to get a better read on our earth’s atmosphere.

The experiment will measure how clouds cool and heat and their impact on climate change.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at the Scripps Pier with more on how the data will benefit present and future generations.