Scripps Ranch coach Marlon Gardinera discusses successful Spring football season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday is the final week of the one-of-a-kind Spring high school football season.

Despite nearly every other state completing their Fall football season’s safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California would not allow our youth to resume sports.

Many youth sports teams were traveling to other states like Arizona to compete, since it was not allowed in California.

Scripps Ranch Football Coach Marlon Gardinera sued California and won, which eventually allowed high schools to have a football season, but it was in the Spring.

Now, San Diego high schools have safely completed 5 games of their shortened, 6-game season, and Coach Marlon Gardinera is happy our youth had a chance to at least get some games in.

Gardinera joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to look back on the last 5 weeks, and preview the final game of the one-of-a-kind Spring football season.