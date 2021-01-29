Scripps Ranch football coach files lawsuit against County & Newsom to resume youth sports





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coaches, parents and athletes continue to fight against the ban on youth sports implemented and enforced by state & local officials.

Many other states across the country have allowed youth sports to resume and have experienced very minimal problems, but California is still in support of their ban.

Friday evening, the “Let Them Play CA” group is hosting rallies across the state, including in Sacramento and here in San Diego, outside the County Administration Building. The rallies are designed to show the enormous support from coaches, parents and athletes to get the kids back on the field, as so many of them have lost an opportunity they will never get back.

So many students rely on sports for scholarships, and as a way to grow their maturity through such important years of their lives, and our government, under Governor Gavin Newsom, has prevented them from this experience.

But Friday morning, one of the founding members of the “Let Them Play” organization, Father and Scripps Ranch Football Head Coach, Marlon Gardinera, filed a lawsuit against the County of San Diego and Governor Newsom to resume youth sports.

Coach Gardinera joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his lawsuit, and explain why he thinks resuming sports is so important to our youth.

Gardinera said we are watching football be played at other levels like college and NFL, and those athletes are at a higher risk to COVID-19 than our youth. He says his lawsuit points out that the youth are being left out and isolated from participation.

Coach Gardinera refuted the claim that there is money involved in college and NFL football, saying, “the 800,000 student-athletes in the state of CA are worth more than money.”

He says the “data has made it clear that children are safer in this environment. So we don’t understand why high school sports and youth sports have been isolated.”

Torrey Pines football coach Ron Gladnick also spoke with KUSI about Friday’s “Let Them Play” rallies, and to share an update on everything he has been working on to our kids competing again.

Gladnick recently met with Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, after repeatedly trying to contact, and said their meeting was “civil,” but in the end, they “agreed to disagree.”