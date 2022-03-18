Scripps Ranch makes history taking home basketball and football titles

The Falcons weren’t satisfied with just one ring.

Scripps Ranch winning the Division IV State Championship over Napa Justin-Siena would lead Scripps to become the first program in San Diego history to win a basketball and football state title in the same school year. And beyond that, the fourth school in state history to do so.

We catch up with the Falcons and see if they ever imagined their names being etched in the history books forever.