Scripps Ranch Pop Warner and Cheer Association hosts first annual “Blue Angel Bowl” on September 23rd

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scripps Ranch Pop Warner and Cheer Association is hosting the first annual “Blue Angel Bowl” on September 23rd

This community event will feature 3 youth football games (10U, 12U, 13U) with cheer squads

The event will be held in conjunction with the Miramar Air Show since Scripps Ranch High School is directly in the flight path.

Organizers expect the Blue Angels to fly over the 13U game around 3:00 PM.

President of Scripps Ranch Pop Warner and Cheer, Coach Gary Harrison, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.