Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company present ‘A Christmas Carol radio play’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play will stream as a holiday gift to the community from Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company. December 19th – January 3rd. http://scrippsranchtheatre.org/christmascarol2020/

Adaptation of the Dicken’s classic of miserly curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge and his visit from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. The production is called a radio play because it is produced as if the audience is in a radio broadcast studio, watching as actors take turns stepping up to the recording microphone to deliver their lines, rather than produced as a traditional stage play. The actors are supported onstage with projection screens behind them, featuring woodcut scenes from the original novel. The actors play multiple characters in the radio play. Appropriate for the entire family.

Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company have been collaborating during this time – sharing resources to continue to connect with the community how we can. We are happy to share some holiday cheer and storytelling with our community as we all navigate Covid holidays – and look forward to be back on stage in 2021.

