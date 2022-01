Scripps Ranch track star Aaliyah McCormick makes college commitment

Scripps Ranch track standout Aaliyah McCormick making her awaited college commitment to Oregon, amongst other Division 1 programs (Nebraska and San Jose State).

Aaliyah making her mark when it comes to the 100 and 300 meter hurdles!

Miss McCormick made her commitment to the Ducks in front of friends and family! A bright future ahead indeed!