Scripps Research scientist wins Nobel Prize in physiology

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A scientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla Monday jointly received the Nobel Prize in Physiology of Medicine.

Ardem Patapoutian, 53, of Scripps Research in La Jolla was selected as a recipient of the Nobel Prize around 3 a.m. for his discovery in touch and temperature receptors.

According to the Nobel Committee, Patapoutian used “pressure- sensitive cells” to discover a class of sensors that “respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.”

David Julius, 66, was awarded for his findings using capsaicin — a compound found in chili peppers– to identify a sensor in nerve-endings that respond to heat. Julius has been a professor at the University of California, San Francisco since 1989.

Ardem Patapoutian, Nobel Prize Winner from Scripps Research, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his Nobel Prize.