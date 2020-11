Scripps Research study shows fitness tracking devices help in detecting COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new study from Scripps Research is suggesting fitness trackers can help predict COVID-19.

The study used a mobile app to collect health data and then determine if that person’s symptoms could be COVID, or something else. The accuracy rate has been proven to be very high.

Dr. Giorgio Qeur joined KUSI News to share more information about the study and how it can help amid the pandemic.