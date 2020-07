Scripps Research: What to expect with a COVID-19 vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It will be months before several vaccine clinical trail results trickle in, and there is no guarantee the vaccines will ultimately work against the scourge that has killed over 650,000 people around the world, including almost 150,000 in the U.S.

Scripps Research vaccine expert Dennis Burton joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what people should expect when a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.