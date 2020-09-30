Scuderie Italia opens in Pacific Beach





Landini’s Pizzeria owner, Leo Landini opens a brand new restaurant in Pacific Beach.

Scuderie Italia prides itself in making everything from scratch and Leo Landini is excited to welcome his new restaurant that brings authentic Italian food to Pacific Beach. They will provide a full menu of Italian dishes, as well as wood-fired, Neopolitan pizza. The eatery will also have a variety of local beers and a curated wine list.

Landini’s love of exotic cars and freshly made Italian food separates the restaurant from others in the area. Scuderie Italia opens to the public on Friday, October 2nd at 5pm.

Due to COVID-19, it’s highly recommended you call ahead for a reservation.