SD Animal Support Foundation’s ‘Dog Days of Summer’ adoption even kicks off June 4th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Dog Days of Summer” Mega Adoption Event is happening tomorrow in La Mesa.

Saturday, June 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center in La Mesa

24 Rescue organizations will take over the entire mall with 250- 300 adoptable animals (dogs and cats) for this incredible life saving event.

The event is free, and there’s also free parking!

Terry Hogan of Friends of Cats Shelter, Barbara Thunder with The Cantu Foundation, Orozco with Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue, and San Diego Animal Support Foundation were at KUSI showcasing some of the pups.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was out on the patio petting puppies and getting more details on the event.