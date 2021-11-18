SD biotech debuts first-ever pea-sized microchip to help diagnose disease and discover drugs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roswell Biotechnologies based here in San Diego developed the first molecular electronics chip to help people detect disease, create drugs, and help folks monitor their own health.

Founder and President of Roswell Biotechnologies, Paul Mola, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss this medical marvel.

The pea-sized chip is the very first kind to hardwire molecules into electric circuits and Mola hopes it can be used to monitor whether or not medication is working, and more.