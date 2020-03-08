SD Blood Bank prepares for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Michele Corbett the Vice President of Marketing with the San Diego Blood Bank joins KUSI to urge individuals to donate to an SD Blood Bank.

Corbett talked to KUSI’s Jason Austell about how increased blood donations are needed now in preparation for increased COVID-19 travel restrictions causing a decrease in donations in the future.

Individuals are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 from donating blood. COVID-19 also continues to pose no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions, with no reported or suspected cases of transfusion transmission of this virus.