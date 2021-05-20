SD Brewers Guild president responds to harassment in craft brewing industry

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CEO and founder of the popular San Diego-based craft brewery Modern Times Beer, Jacob McKean, has stepped down from his role following allegations of at least two incidents of harassment within the company — one including himself.

A statement was posted to the company’s website and social media accounts yesterday.

A message from Founder & CEO, Jacob McKean, announcing his resignation and upcoming changes at Modern Times. You can also read the full statement on our blog. More to come from the MT staff. https://t.co/snliQA9ijD pic.twitter.com/s5b7y7k1Nv — Modern Times Beer (@ModernTimesBeer) May 19, 2021

McKean apologized for the failures that happened under his watch.

He also announced that the company is making changes to help prevent similar situations from happening again.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Virginia Morrison, President of the San Diego Brewers Guild, CEO of Second Chance Beer Company, and Co-Chair of the Brewers Association’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee to discuss McKean’s announcement and harassment within the industry.

The San Diego Brewers Guild has also responded to the stories of harassment on their Twitter:

Morrison mentioned that she felt sad that harassment of female members kept happening, especially in her industry.

She added that the harassment often directed at female members of the San Diego craft beer industry range from microaggressions to sexual assault.

“What happened to me yesterday was someone said, ‘Oh, you look like the owner’s wife,’ and I’m the owner,” she elaborated.

Morrison emphasized that conversations surrounding workplace harassment need to happen before anything can change.