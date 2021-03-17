SD Chamber of Commerce urges business community to make ‘time to vaccinate’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is launching “Time To Vaccinate.” This new education and awareness program offers resources and information employers can use to encourage their workforce to get vaccinated when they are able.

“A key part of getting our region open and back in business safely is ensuring our workers get the vaccine when it’s their turn,” said Jerry Sanders, Chamber President and CEO. “By joining the Time To Vaccinate program and pledging to provide time and flexibility for employees to receive vaccines, we are all working together to support our region’s recovery.”

All employers in San Diego are encouraged to join Time To Vaccinate. By publicly stating a company’s commitment to supporting vaccines for employees, businesses show they are ready and willing to do their part to help end the pandemic.

The program offers a host of resources employers can use to design a program that fits their needs. Whether providing set time off for vaccines or incentives and rewards, there are a variety of ways companies can get involved. The program also offers helpful educational tools on vaccine eligibility, what to expect after vaccination, and legal considerations.

Those interested in joining Time To Vaccinate can learn more and sign-up on the Chamber’s website at sdchamber.org/timetovaccinate.