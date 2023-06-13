SD City Council approves $5.12 billion budget for 2023-24 fiscal year

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego City Council tonight unanimously approved a $5.12 billion budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, focused on improving infrastructure and including additional funding for programs intended to reduce homelessness, street paving and public safety.

Mayor Todd Gloria presented what he dubbed the “Getting It Done” budget the City Council on April 24, with an increase of $120 million from the 2022-23 budget. Weeks of department-level public hearings followed with a revised budget released on May 18.

On Monday, the council supported a proposal for additional spending by President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe over two options presented by Independent Budget Analyst Charles Modica.

After the council’s vote, audience members in the chambers applauded.

Councilman Kent Lee said the final budget addresses housing needs, provides additional help for homeless people and increased funding for arts and culture programs.

“We have a lot more work to do on this front, but I do feel good about this final product,” Lee added.

Before voting, the council also heard from dozens of city residents, many of whom asked for money to help those facing eviction, two youth centers in the Mountain View and Stockton neighborhoods, city library improvements and a cannabis equity program.

The budget allocates an additional $24.5 million to maintain and operate the nearly 70% growth in shelter bed capacity under Gloria’s administration, an additional $5 million to further expand shelter capacity in the coming year, including funding for a Safe Sleeping program; $2.3 million for rental assistance for San Diegans at risk of losing their housing; and $1.4 million in funding to support new positions and vehicles to remove waste from the public right-of-way in areas most heavily affected by homeless encampments.

The budget also allocates nearly $140 million to street repair/resurfacing, expected to enable the city to resurface 157 miles of streets, including both full overlay and slurry seal.

According to the mayor’s office, another $38.6 million is tabbed for parks, playgrounds and green spaces.

Last among the major proposed additions is $2.2 million to fund 10 Police Investigative Service officers and 11 other civilian positions to “support administrative functions more cost-effectively for the Police

Department, freeing up sworn police officers for patrol and responding to calls for service,” according to a statement from Gloria’s office.

“This budget will allow the San Diego Police Department to hire more professional staff to augment staffing, bring back Smart Streetlights to support investigations and address the proliferation of illegal drugs in our communities,” said Police Chief David Nisleit.

Gloria said he and his administration crafted the budget to avoid having to make cuts if an expected revenue dip occurs in the next several years. It has also been developed with the intention of providing similar services to the city’s many neighborhoods.

“Budgets are statements of priorities and determine allocations of resources, making the budget-development process a great opportunity to evaluate how we might be favoring one neighborhood or group of people over another in ways that contribute to disparities,” said Kim Desmond, the city’s chief race and equity officer.

"That work is happening now. It will take many cycles to eliminate disparities that in some cases have grown over generations, but this budget is a great first step."