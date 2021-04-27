SD City Council passes police oversight committee after voters passed Measure B





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council voted unanimously to formally establish an independent police oversight commission on April 26, which stems from San Diego voters’ majority support of Measure B in 2020, placing temporary rules and positions a leader for the commission while the City Council works to fully establish it.

Measure B told voters that the Commission on Police Practices would be an independent entity that aims to investigate officer involved shootings, in-custody deaths, and other significant incidents, replacing the current Community Review Board on Police Practices.

City Council members will appoint members to the new Commission on Police Practices, which will also have its own staff, an independent attorney, the power to subpoena, and overall conduct its own investigations and arrive at its own conclusions.

San Diego City Council President Pro Tem and District 3 Councilmember Stephen Whitburn joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the finer details of the Commission on Police Practices.

“So these investigations: You’re going to have one investigation that is done by the police department. You’re going to have a parallel investigation that is done by this independent commission on police practices.” Councilmember Whitburn said. “And hopefully between the two, the community will get more confidence in the process.”

With these investigations, the Commission on Police Practices is able to make recommendations on police officer discipline and police policies, Whitburn clarified.