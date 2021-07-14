SD Community College District raises record $614,454 for tuition-free promise

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fundraising for the San Diego Community College District’s tuition-free San Diego Promise has topped $2 million, with a record $614,454 contributed during the fiscal year ending June 30, it was announced Wednesday.

“All students deserve access to higher education, regardless of their financial situation, and these generous donations will help even more students participate in the San Diego Promise, including veterans, former foster youth and adult learners returning to school,” said Carlos O. Turner Cortez, district chancellor. “Fundraising momentum is growing and will continue to grow as more of our region’s residents learn about the impacts this program is having on our community.”

The program has opened the doors to a college education for nearly 6,500 students to date, according to a district statement. Donations to the San Diego Promise go directly to students, with no overhead costs applied.

Support for the San Diego Promise has been growing steadily. The 2020- 21 fundraising total is more than $150,000 greater than any previous year’s total.

In addition, a $1 million fundraising campaign culminates with a September 18 gala celebrating retired Chancellor Constance M. Carroll’s 17-year tenure at the SDCCD. The gala, titled “A Legacy of Achievement: A Tribute to Chancellor Emerita Constance M. Carroll, Ph.D.” is scheduled to be held at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort, with all proceeds benefitting the San Diego Promise, which allows students at San Diego City, Mesa and Miramar colleges to attend tuition-free.

Among the larger donations to date this year include a $200,000 matching gift from The San Diego Foundation, a $110,000 donation from San Diego Philanthropist Roger Frey, $100,000 from Price Philanthropies and $10,000 gifts from Carroll, SDCCD Executive Vice Chancellor for Business and Technology Bonnie Ann Dowd, and U.S. Bank.