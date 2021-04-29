SD County Board of Supervisors proposes giving $40M hazard pay to county employees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Nation Fletcher, has proposed giving $40 million to county employees as hazard pay, but others are taking issue with Fletcher’s proposal.

Dissenters such as former San Diego City Councilmember Scott Sherman have said that Fletcher’s proposal does not serve the people most harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead panders to employees who have been mostly working from home and who have not been laid off or missed paychecks.

The $40 million would come from the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Former Councilmember Sherman joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the proposal.