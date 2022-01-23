SD County gas prices stabilize, but hikes likely coming soon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained the same for the second consecutive day Sunday at $4.624, the ninth time in the last 10 days that it’s changed by one- tenth of a cent or been unchanged.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, but six-tenths of a cent more than one month ago and $1.261 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped 4.6 cents since rising to $4.67 on Nov. 28, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012. However, increases are expected in a few weeks with the start of the traditional “spring spike” season that typically brings increases averaging 50 cents a gallon, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Given the lack of relief in pump prices due to continued high oil prices, it’s increasingly likely that Southern California gas prices will reach new record highs sometime in the next few months,” Spring said.