SD County Jails prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sheriff Bill Gore of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department joins KUSI to go over how SD County Jails are preparing for a possible coronavirus outbreak.

Sheriff Gore also gave us details on the Sheriff’s Department’s program for veterans serving time behind bars. The re-entry program serves veterans diagnosed with PTSD and other mental health issues. The National Institute of Justice Crime Solutions supports this new program because providing re-entry services is a critical component of public safety.