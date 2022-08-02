SD County likely to declare Monkeypox Emergency, following Newsom’s announcement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County is likely to follow the state’s lead in the coming days by declaring an emergency in response to the monkeypox outbreak in an attempt to bolster vaccination efforts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency on Monday in response to the increase of monkeypox cases in the state. The proclamation enables emergency medical services personnel to administer monkeypox vaccines that are approved by the FDA, similar to the statutory authorization recently enacted for pharmacists to administer vaccines.

“California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach,” Newsom said.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said it was likely the county government would align with the state on the matter.

“Governor Newsom and our California Department of Public Health have put us in a position of strength when it comes to addressing monkeypox outbreaks by declaring an emergency,” he said. “Our county has been working with the community to distribute vaccines and information, and this action by the state will allow them to better support our county as we administer services.”

Los Angeles County officials were also expected to ratify a local declaration of emergency later Tuesday.

As of Monday, a total of 824 monkeypox cases were confirmed in California — the second-highest of any state, behind New York’s 1,390 — while nationwide, the aggregate count was at 5,811, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 27 cases in San Diego County.

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected with smallpox, or have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox.

According to health officials, the vaccine can prevent infection if given before or shortly after exposure to the virus.

San Diego County residents can receive information about monkeypox via text. Health officials are sending real-time information about the impact of monkeypox in the region along with details about available services. People can sign up to receive messages by texting COSD MONKEYPOX to 468-311.