SD County officials await state case-rate data that could allow yellow tier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County is reporting 65 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths, as public health officials await data from the state Tuesday that could allow the county to move to a less restrictive tier.

San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 1.7 cases per 100,000 residents, placing the county in the “yellow tier” of the state’s four-tiered, color-coded reopening plan for one week.

The county needs to have two consecutive weeks with a case rate of fewer than two cases per 100,000 residents to fully move into the yellow tier.

That move would occur Wednesday if the case count is low enough, and indoor capacity for most businesses would increase a week before the state lifts nearly all pandemic-related restrictions on June 15.

Monday’s data bring the county’s cumulative case total to 280,807, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,764.

A total of 5,898 tests were reported to the county on Monday, with 1.1% returning positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 0.8%.

As of Monday, nearly 1.68 million San Diego County residents — almost 60% of residents 12 and older — are vaccinated and more than 2.07 million residents have received one of two doses.

More than 4.21 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.78 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/ 2019-nCoV/vaccines.html.