SD County Planning Commission recommends building Jacumba solar project despite resident opposition





JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS (KUSI) – With a 5-2 vote on Friday, the San Diego County Planning Commission recommended the County Board of Supervisors move forward on a construction project having to do with a solar project in Jacumba Hot Springs.

The proposed-JVR energy park covers more than 600 acres and its solar panels would generate about 90 megawatts of energy.

Many Jacumba residents are fighting the project saying its too large for their small town and fear it could turn Jacumba into a more industrial area.

The issue is up to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors next for a final vote on Aug. 18.

The planning commission also recommends a reduction in carbon footprint and increased buffer zones.

Cherry Diefenbach, Jacumba homeowner, local historian, and Chair of the Jacumba Sponsor Group, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss updates with the project.

“Again, we’re willing to negotiate with the developer which is a German company named BayWa r.e., but the developer flatly won’t negotiate for a smaller project,” said Diefenbach.

Diefenbach and the Jacumba Sponsor Group are hoping that more public awareness will shift the opinions of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.