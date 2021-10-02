SD County sheriff holds gun for gift cards event in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will be holding yet another gun buyback event.

This time, the event is coming to San Diego’s South Bay, at the South Bay Courthouse Parking Lot, located at 500 Third Ave., Chula Vista on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turn in your gun and receive a gift card.

Undersheriff Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the gun buyback event and what the department has been up to.

Staff will be accepting S100 handguns, rifles and shotguns.