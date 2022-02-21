SD Fire-Rescue: Gas leak in Mission Valley secured

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- A natural gas leak caused by a vehicle hitting a meter Monday in Mission Valley has been stopped, according to San Diego Fire- Rescue crews.

According to an SDFD spokesman, the leak from the broken line was first reported shortly before 11 a.m. at 1231 Camino del Rio South, just south of Interstate 8. The gas meter is located near an auto dealership and a Sheraton hotel.

Nearby building occupants were earlier asked to remain inside, and police shut down traffic on both sides of Camino del Rio South.

A San Diego Gas and Electric crew was called to survey the damage and the leak was successfully repaired.

There were no reported injuries.