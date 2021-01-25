SD Humane Society begins wildlife baby shower to help animals this spring

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife program will begin a two-week-long virtual Wildlife Baby Shower Monday, encouraging animal lovers to donate gifts to help the many baby wild animals the program helps each spring.

Every spring, the Project Wildlife program is flooded with injured and orphaned baby wildlife — including raccoons, rabbits, hummingbirds, ducklings and even baby bobcats — and needs the community’s help to give them a second chance.

Donations from the baby registry, http://sdhumane.org/registry, will help prepare for the thousands of young animals needing help in the coming months. The public’s generosity will help give these babies the care they need to grow healthy and strong before they’re released back into the wild. Every bottle, bag of birdseed and can of baby food donated can potentially save a life.

“Pandemic or no pandemic, the babies are coming and we will work tirelessly to give them the second chance they deserve,” said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “While our baby shower is a virtual event for everyone’s safety this year, we need the community’s support just as much so we can care for the thousands of orphaned and injured baby wildlife who will undoubtedly come through our doors this spring.”

In celebration of the Wildlife Baby Shower, San Diego Humane Society will also be sharing educational wildlife content over social media.

San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife program’s mission is to improve the quality of life for local wildlife and the community by serving as the primary resource for animal rehabilitation and conservation education.

The program has two facilities — the Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center in San Diego and the Ramona Wildlife Center.